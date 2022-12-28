Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$732,400.00 and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Magnum Goldcorp

(Get Rating)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.