Mammoth (MMT) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $12,803.59 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

About Mammoth

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00342547 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,438.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

