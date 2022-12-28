Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 782.6% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,482,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 977,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 365,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Manitex International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

