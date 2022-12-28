Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 150,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,136,197 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 94,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.