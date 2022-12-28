Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $33.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,351. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

