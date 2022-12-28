Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.08). Approximately 167,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 347,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.00) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Marlowe Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 605.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 704.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marlowe

About Marlowe

In other news, insider Charles Skinner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($120,685.49).

(Get Rating)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.