Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.08). Approximately 167,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 347,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.49).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.00) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Marlowe Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48,400.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 605.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 704.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marlowe
About Marlowe
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.
Further Reading
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.