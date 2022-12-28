Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $166.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

