Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.07.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

