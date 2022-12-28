Mason & Associates Inc Buys 7,216 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
SCHO stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.86.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stocks Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.