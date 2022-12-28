Mason & Associates Inc Buys 7,216 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

