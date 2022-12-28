Mason & Associates Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $205.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

