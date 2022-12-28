Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.48. 20,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,284,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Matterport Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. The business had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 93.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

