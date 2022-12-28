Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Up 2.9%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 20,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,284,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matterport by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,061,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Matterport by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 775,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matterport by 79.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

