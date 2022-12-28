Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Maxus Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS MRTI traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.23. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $149.00 and a 52 week high of $325.00.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

