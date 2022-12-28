MCIA Inc Acquires 57 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 963.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 390,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 354,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $346.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $332.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.