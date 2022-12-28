MCIA Inc Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37.

