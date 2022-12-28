MCIA Inc Has $1.94 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MCIA Inc lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $248.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.20 and its 200-day moving average is $232.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

