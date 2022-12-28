MCIA Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

MCIA Inc raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 30,590 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFC stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

