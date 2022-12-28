MCIA Inc Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MCIA Inc lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE WPC opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

