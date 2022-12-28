MCIA Inc Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MCIA Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

