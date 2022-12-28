MCIA Inc Purchases 1,390 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

PSX opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.