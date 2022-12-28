Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Trading Down 0.2%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 496.20 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 497 ($6.00). 670,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,019,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498 ($6.01).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Mediclinic International to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($5.55) to GBX 504 ($6.08) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Mediclinic International Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 495.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 487.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,160.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

