Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.45. 31,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,059,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

