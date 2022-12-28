MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Trimmed by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 15.1% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $117,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $8.89 on Wednesday, reaching $863.19. 1,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,544. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $899.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $853.17.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

