Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $14.19

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $14.57. Merus shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 970 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Merus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $665.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Insider Activity

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $583,482.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

