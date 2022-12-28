MetisDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $2.37 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $16.23 or 0.00098278 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $71.47 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.29542114 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,407,557.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

