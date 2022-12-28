Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 234004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$54.21 million and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
