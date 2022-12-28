Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 234004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$54.21 million and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.