MinePlex (PLEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $40.34 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $40.34 million and $5.42 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MinePlex has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007889 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $875.82 or 0.05263854 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00496349 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,307,414 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

