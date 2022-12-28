Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of MG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.61. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,588 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 402,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 116,297 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
