Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MITSY traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $577.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.95 and its 200-day moving average is $478.69. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $368.00 and a 52-week high of $614.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 94.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

