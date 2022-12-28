MKT Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ESGU opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

