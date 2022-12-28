MKT Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $350.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.82 and its 200 day moving average is $358.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

