Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 344.22 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 342.80 ($4.14). Approximately 128,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 551,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.60 ($4.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.86) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of £524.48 million and a P/E ratio of 183.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 381.21.

In related news, insider Grahame Cook acquired 34,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £97,977.88 ($118,245.09).

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

