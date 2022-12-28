Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,372 shares during the quarter. Checkpoint Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

CKPT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,198. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CKPT. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

