Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. NovoCure comprises about 3.2% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,441. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $569,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,262 shares of company stock worth $1,605,628. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

