Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.8% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $213.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,809. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.