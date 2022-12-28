Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Up 263.3% in December

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 263.3% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,085. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
