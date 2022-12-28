Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Down 1.8%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273.55 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.38). 7,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 46,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Mpac Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 280.16. The firm has a market cap of £57.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,166.67.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.