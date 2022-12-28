Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €306.20 ($325.74) and last traded at €305.30 ($324.79). Approximately 113,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €303.50 ($322.87).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €289.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €253.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.