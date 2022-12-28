My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $721,071.37 and approximately $794,037.05 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.01490356 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007567 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032724 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.01713057 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.