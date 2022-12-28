Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Up 1,984.7% in December

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a growth of 1,984.7% from the November 30th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 899,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo Price Performance

Shares of MYO remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 112,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.91. Myomo has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 72.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Myomo from $6.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Myomo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.