MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.47

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $710.47 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

