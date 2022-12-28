NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Update

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NantHealth stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 65,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,222. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NantHealth in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.