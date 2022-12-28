National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 17,346 shares.The stock last traded at $263.00 and had previously closed at $263.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,192,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 124.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 120,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Stories

