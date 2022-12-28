Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.62. Navigator shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 3,348 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
Navigator Stock Down 3.9 %
The company has a market cap of $879.85 million, a P/E ratio of -237.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
