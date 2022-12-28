Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.62. Navigator shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 3,348 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $879.85 million, a P/E ratio of -237.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

About Navigator

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.