Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.17. 17,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 15,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.