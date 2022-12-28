Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.17. 17,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 15,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The firm has a market cap of $51.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.30.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
