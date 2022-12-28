Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NBH stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.14.
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
