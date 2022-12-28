New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.09, but opened at 3.96. New Found Gold shares last traded at 3.96, with a volume of 310 shares.

New Found Gold Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

