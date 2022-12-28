New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230,432 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,996,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.