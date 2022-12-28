New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Declares $0.43 Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYMTL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $24.97.
