Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Newrange Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 137,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,829. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
