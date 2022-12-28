Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRGOF remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 137,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,829. Newrange Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also holds a 100% interest North Birch project that covers an area of 3,850 hectares located in Northwestern, Ontaria; and the Argosy gold mine located in the Red Lake Mining division of northwestern Ontario.

